Casting a ballot in upcoming Primary Election

You may have seen the campaign signs popping up around your neighborhood.

Yes, the 2022 election season is in full swing.

California’s Primary Election is coming up on June 7 and you’ll be able to start casting a ballot as early as next week.

Here’s what you need to know.

First, some things have changed since most of the nation last cast ballots in 2020.

Thanks to the 2020 U.S. Census, which documents the nation’s demographics every ten years, the boundaries for some Congressional, state, county and local voting districts have changed.

Find out if your districts have changed by searching your address on a new tool from the nonprofit newsroom CalMatters. Visit calmatters.org/politics/2022/01/california-election-new-districts-lookup/.

In California, every registered voter should receive a ballot in the mail. Ballots will begin to arrive on or before May 9.

There are a few ways to cast your ballot once you receive it.

Mail it: You can send it via the U.S. Postal Service as soon as you’re done filling it out. Just drop it in a mailbox or off at a post office and there’s no need to apply postage; it’s pre-paid.

Ballot Drop Box: You can also drop it in any secure Ballot Drop Box across Orange County. Drop boxes will be open 24/7 starting May 9 through Election Day.

Vote Center: You can also vote in person at any of the more than 180 Vote Centers across the county. Some will open starting on May 28 for early voting. All will be open June 4 – June 7.

You can find Ballot Drop Box and Vote Center locations and more about how and where to cast your ballot by visiting the Orange County Registrar of Voter’s office website at www.ocvote.org/options.

May 23 is the last day to register to vote for the June 7 election. If you miss the deadline you can “conditionally” register to vote at polling locations, including on Election Day.

What’s on the June 7 Ballot?

The Primary Election includes contests for California Governor, U.S. Senate, Congressional seats, State Senate and Assembly seats as well as countywide races including three seats on the Orange County Board of Supervisors. There are also three ballot measures including Measure C in Westminster, which, if passed, would eliminate the office of elective mayor and increase the number of councilmembers from four to five.

You can see what’s on your ballot by searching your address on VotersEdge.org.

For most of the races, the June election will determine the candidates that advance to compete in the Statewide General Election in November.

California has a top-two primary for statewide offices. That means for each race, only the two candidates receiving the most votes, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the General Election.

That’s not the case for seats on the Orange County Board of Education. In these races, the top vote getter will be declared the winner in June.

Wondering what happens to your ballot after its cast? You can track its journey at california.ballottrax.net.

Download QR