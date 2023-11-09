100 attend Refuge Calvary Men’s Breakfast

One hundred people attended the quarterly men’s breakfast on Nov. 4 at Refuge Calvary Chapel, at 7800 Edinger Ave., in Huntington Beach. The guest speaker was Senior Pastor Mark Nakamoto of New Vision Fellowship in Westminster. He read Bible scripture from Samuel 1, Chapter 30. Nakamoto used to own Mt. Zion Barbershop in Westminster. The breakfast included burritos, coffee, orange juice and water. Joe Miceli Men’s Ministry leader at Refuge, organized the festivities.

Senior Pastor Bill Welsh, an acclaimed musician/songwriter and actor, who will be starring in “The Shepherd of Bethlehem” this December in California and Arizona churches, played his guitar and sang at the breakfast.