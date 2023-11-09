More than 500 individuals enjoy 25th annual Halloween community spectacular

Tony and Rhonda Nobles celebrated their 25th annual Free Halloween Spectacular to the delight of 500 kids and adults last Saturday at the Nobles Community Center in Sunset Beach. “This year my wife, Rhonda, chose Super Heroes, with a salute to some real-life super heroes like our police, fire, lifeguards and a special tribute to our soldiers and astronaut explorers (several of whom were in attendance),” said Tony Nobles, who donates free pumpkins, food and displays to the always much-anticipated event.

“We estimate 500 people participated. We gave away 400 slices of WHATA LOTTA PIZZA, 200 pumpkins and 1,600-pounds of candy and loads of memorable fun to local residents,” said Nobles.

“I want to give back to this wonderful community and make trick-or-treating safe,” Nobles said on why he does this every year.

Among the 20 super hero life-sized characters on display were the Flash, Antman, the Green Lantern, and Captain America.

“This was the highlight of the fall and a great kick-off to the holiday season,” said Kevin Paulson, president of the Sunset Beach Community Association.

“The party is always great fun and filled with fantastic photo opportunities for everyone in the family,” said Dawn McCormack, association vice president.

“The party is made possible by the Nobles Family Foundation and volunteers from the Sunset Beach Community Association and Las Damas,” said Dawn McCormack

“We’re so lucky to have Tony and Rhonda as active members in our community with their fun-loving spirit and generosity,” said Dawn McCormack