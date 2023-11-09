A reader was afraid to be in Sidewalk Talk

I’m not sharing information about them, but I’m angry that they are afraid

I’ve learned to accept the fact that some people do not want to participate in Sidewalk Talk.

They don’t know me. Some folks don’t want to be photographed even on days when they look fabulous (to me, anyway). Others don’t understand why the photo needs to be included. Some individuals don’t understand why I insist on using their real names.

Then there are the people who are afraid to be in Sidewalk Talk because they don’t want the city to be mad at them.

I’ve even had a Main Street business person decline an invitation to write a Letter to the Editor because they feared retaliation from the city. When I suggested they speak during the public comment segment of a City Council meeting, they declined again for the same reason. (No, I’m not going to tell you their name.)

But just this week an individual changed their mind about answering a Sidewalk Talk question because they are Jewish and they feared retaliation for that reason. You’ll note that I’m deliberately using gender-neutral language to deny bad actors any information they could use.

My stepmother was Jewish so I take that just a mite personally.

I’m also angry that someone is afraid to speak their minds in our town.

Sadly, the fear is reality-based. According to the recently-released Orange County Hate Crime Report for 2021, 26% of hate incidents in OC were anti-Semitic.

“A hate incident, defined by the California Department of Justice, is an action or behavior motivated by bias-motivated hate but which, for one or more reasons, is not a crime,” according to the OC Hate Crime Report.

An example would be saying God hates me; definitely an expression of hate, but not a criminal offense. I doubt God would appreciate getting brought into it, but that’s between you and Him.

“Anti-Jewish bias events rose from 152 in 2021 to 189 in 2022, an increase of 24.3 percent,” according to Hate Crime in California 2022.

“A hate crime event contains the occurrence of one or more criminal offenses, committed against one or more victims, by one or more suspects or perpetrators. Victims can have more than one offense committed against them,” according to Hate Crime in California 2022.

As of Oct. 10, 2023, there had been no hate crimes reported in Seal Beach so far this year, according to Seal Beach Police Lt. Julia Clasby.

“There were three reportable hate crimes for 2022. One of the three incidents had two victims,” Clasby wrote on Oct. 10.

According to the hate crime data posted on the SBPD website, one of those incidents was apparently motivated by anti-Semitism.

“There have been no reports of anti-Semitism, hate speech, or hate crimes in recent weeks,” Clasby wrote on Nov. 8.

That’s good, but I can’t fault the individual who did not participate in Sidewalk Talk for exercising caution.

I can’t solve this problem. I can’t physically protect anyone. I can’t replace hate with love (or even mere courtesy) nor can I give knowledge to the ignorant, wisdom to the foolish, or common sense to the stupid.

All I can do, for now, is review the American Jewish Committee’s guide to “Reporting on Antisemitism” and hope I don’t need to use it in any of the three communities I cover. Especially not my town.

You can report hate crimes to the Seal Beach Police Department. I personally think you should also report hate incidents. If you come into the Sun office, you’ll find SBPD pamphlets on “Hate Crime Information and Resources” on the front counter.

The following resources were posted on the SBPD’s website:

• Seal Beach Police Department Non-Emergency Line

(562) 594-7232

www.sealbeachpd.com

• CSP Victim Assistance Help Line (24 hour):

(714) 957-2737

• CSP Youth Shelter Crisis Shelter and Counseling for Youth 11-17 or hate

(949) 494-4311

• Legal Aid Society of Orange County

(714) 835-8806

• Crime Victims’ Rights

(800) VICTIMS

• Orange County Superior Court

https://www.occourts.org/self-help/self-help-criminal/victims-crimes

Charles M. Kelly is associate editor of the Sun.