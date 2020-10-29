Work begins on Red Car Museum

A worker was observed preparing the Red Car Museum for work today, Thursday, Oct. 29. (Someone came by the Sun office to let us know about the work.) However, as of 3 p.m., the worker was no longer on-site.

The Red Car belongs to the Seal Beach Historical Society/Red Car Museum, but stands on city-owned land near the Mary Wilson Library Branch. Maintenance of the Red Car and management of the Historical Society have recently become subjects of controversy. The photo was taken by Christopher Martinez of the Sun Newspapers