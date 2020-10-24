Round two of city’s Small Business Grant Relief Program begins Thursday

Webinar scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 29

The Seal Beach city government is offering a second round of small business grant relief funds. The program is intended to provide immediate relief to qualified local businesses that have experienced hardship due to COVID-19.

Seal Beach small businesses with 30 or fewer employees may qualify to receive a $5,000 grant. A grant information webinar has been set for 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, to help small business owners better understand the grant program and the application process.

Grant applications will be accepted starting Oct. 29 and must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m., Nov. 6.

The city has partnered with the Orange County Small Business Development Center to administer this program, which is entirely funded with $562,000 of one-time federal CARES Act funds distributed to the city of Seal Beach by the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

The initial Program application process resulted in 68 Seal Beach small businesses receiving grant funding. A limited amount of the grant funding still remains. Business awarded grant funding from the previous round are not eligible to receive funding from this round.

The City Council approved the Small Business Relief Grant Program on June 22.

For more information, visit the www.sealbeachca.gov and click on the banner “Seal Beach Small Business Grants – Round 2,” call the Community Development Department at 562-431-2528 or email Community Development Director Les Johnson at ljohnson@sealbeachca.gov.