Turkey trot returns with hundreds of racers

Two Seal Beach residents came in among the top 10 overall participants in the 5K run/walk at the Nov. 20, 2021, Seal Beach Turkey Trot, according to posted results as of that date. A third Seal Beach resident was reported among the top 10 in the female division.
A Los Alamitos resident came in among the top 10 overall participants in the 10K. A resident of the capital of Zimbabwe was reported as the first of the top 10 in the 10K. At least 784 individuals completed the 5K run/walk.
Another 310 completed the 10K. There were 74 entries in the gym competition.
As the race began, a man was overheard saying, “I’m not running, I’m walking.”
Although dogs were not allowed on the race course, a few leashed dogs were seen accompanying (if not leading) their human companions as the event began.
The 2020 Turkey Trot was a virtual event.
The inaugural event was in 2019.
Below are the top 10 results for all Seal Beach Turkey Trot events as of Nov. 20, 2021:
Top 10 overall 5K
1. Juan Fernandez of Whittier
Time: 19:15
2. William Wardlaw of Long Beach
Time: 19:27
3. Anselmo Feliciano of Cypress
Time: 19:30
4. Alec Avalos of Paramount
Time: 19:35
5. Nicole Bruton of Long Beach
Time: 20:10
6. Jaclyn Hepler of Tracy
Time: 20:10
7. Anthony Ruffolo of Huntington Beach
Time: 20:18
8. Emily Ritter of Chino Hills
Time: 20:21
9. Sean MacDonald of Seal Beach
Time: 20:34
10. John Taylor of Seal Beach
Time: 20:59
Top 10 female division 5K
1. Nicole Bruton of Long Beach
Time: 20:12
Note: Lian Baker of Huntington Beach took first place in the female 45-49 division winner of the 5K Turkey Trot. Lauren McIntyre of Anaheim took second place in the 25-29 division.
2. Jaclyn Hepler of Tracy
Time: 20:12
3. Emily Ritter of Chino Hills
Time: 20:21
4. Jeannie Robinson of Seal Beach
Time: 21:20
5. Brittany Householder of Long Beach
Time: 21:46
6. Kelly Higgins of Long Beach
Time: 21:55
Lauren McIntyre of Anaheim was took second place in the 25-29 division.
Time: 22:35
8. Ana Rubiolo of Corona Del Mar
Time: 22:59
9. Brixton Rapp of Laguna Beach
Time: 24:06
10. Celinda Manzo of La Mirada
Time: 24:07
Top 10 male division 5K
1. Juan Fernandez of Whittier
Time: 19:15
2. William Wardlaw of Long Beach
Time: 19:27
3. Anselmo Feliciano of Cypress
Time: 19:30
4. Alec Avalos of Paramount
Time: 19:35
5. Anthony Ruffolo of Huntington Beach
Time: 20:19
6. John Taylor of Seal Beach
Time: 21:00
7. Sean MacDonald of Seal Beach
Time: 21:18
8. Jordi Avalos of Paramount
Time: 21:25
9. Richard Higgins of Long Beach
Time: 21:27
10. Christopher Lemelin of Los Alamitos
Time: 21:58
Top 10 overall 10K
1. Jonathan Metcalfe of Harare, Zimbabwe
Time: 34:46
2. Brandon Plummer of Newport Beach
Time: 38:55
3. Timothy Aukshunas of Tustin
Time: 39:07
4. Robin Yan of Los Alamitos
Time: 39:32
5. Thomas Shadden of Long Beach
Time: 39:44
6. Mitchell Hein of Cypress
Time: 40:03
7. Liz Guerrini of Long Beach
Time: 40:24
8. Nikki Boyd of Huntington Beach
Time: 40:38
9. Ryan Dolan of Huntington Beach
Time: 41:27
10. G. S. (full name not available) of Long Beach
Time: 42:25
Top 10 female 10K
1. Liz Guerrini of Long Beach
Time: 40:24
2. Nikki Boyd of Huntington Beach
Time: 40:38
3. G. S. (full name not available) of Long Beach
Time: 42:27
4. Esther Jaureguy of Orange
Time: 43:09
5. Annalise O’Toole of Long Beach
Time: 44:33
6. Carrie Nofziger of Garden Grove
Time: 47:51
7. Carol Crawford of Huntington Beach
Time: 47:57
8. Shawna McDonough of Long Beach
Time: 48:53
9. Alison Kooistra of Seal Beach
Time: 48:57
10. Denise Koeller of Costa Mesa
Time: 49:57
Top 10 male 10K
1. Jonathan Metcalfe of Harare, Zimbabwe
Time: 34:46
2. Brandon Plummer of Newport Beach
Time: 38:56
3. Timothy Aukshunas of Tustin
Time: 39:07
4. Robin Yan of Los Alamitos
Time: 39:33
5. Thomas Shadden of Long Beach
Time: 39:44
6. Mitchell Hein of Cypress
Time: 40:04
7. Ryan Dolan of Huntington Beach
Time: 41:27
8. Pantoja Andrew of Azusa
Time: 42:41
9. Rod Powell of Garden Grove
Time: 42:54
10. John Oberlin of Riverside
Time: 43:58
Top 10 overall Gym Challenge
1. Andy Chuquimia of San Diego
Time: 37:14
2. Keaton Kersey of Garden Grove
Time: 37:55
3. Dari Watkins of Seal Beach
Time: 39:20
4. Brandon Smith of Norwalk
Time: 39:27
5. Luke Keiser of Seal Beach
Time: 40:02
6. Andre Gallegos of Costa Mesa
Time: 40:49
7. Alex Flores of Fontana
Time: 40:49
8. Alex Parton of Seal Beach
Time: 41:34
9. James Loo of Cerritos
Time: 41:35
10. Leilani Alforque of Long Beach
Time: 41:41