Turkey trot returns with hundreds of racers

Two Seal Beach residents came in among the top 10 overall participants in the 5K run/walk at the Nov. 20, 2021, Seal Beach Turkey Trot, according to posted results as of that date. A third Seal Beach resident was reported among the top 10 in the female division.

A Los Alamitos resident came in among the top 10 overall participants in the 10K. A resident of the capital of Zimbabwe was reported as the first of the top 10 in the 10K. At least 784 individuals completed the 5K run/walk.

Another 310 completed the 10K. There were 74 entries in the gym competition.

As the race began, a man was overheard saying, “I’m not running, I’m walking.”

Although dogs were not allowed on the race course, a few leashed dogs were seen accompanying (if not leading) their human companions as the event began.

The 2020 Turkey Trot was a virtual event.

The inaugural event was in 2019.

Below are the top 10 results for all Seal Beach Turkey Trot events as of Nov. 20, 2021:

Top 10 overall 5K

1. Juan Fernandez of Whittier

Time: 19:15

2. William Wardlaw of Long Beach

Time: 19:27

3. Anselmo Feliciano of Cypress

Time: 19:30

4. Alec Avalos of Paramount

Time: 19:35

5. Nicole Bruton of Long Beach

Time: 20:10

6. Jaclyn Hepler of Tracy

Time: 20:10

7. Anthony Ruffolo of Huntington Beach

Time: 20:18

8. Emily Ritter of Chino Hills

Time: 20:21

9. Sean MacDonald of Seal Beach

Time: 20:34

10. John Taylor of Seal Beach

Time: 20:59

Top 10 female division 5K

1. Nicole Bruton of Long Beach

Time: 20:12

Note: Lian Baker of Huntington Beach took first place in the female 45-49 division winner of the 5K Turkey Trot. Lauren McIntyre of Anaheim took second place in the 25-29 division.

2. Jaclyn Hepler of Tracy

Time: 20:12

3. Emily Ritter of Chino Hills

Time: 20:21

4. Jeannie Robinson of Seal Beach

Time: 21:20

5. Brittany Householder of Long Beach

Time: 21:46

6. Kelly Higgins of Long Beach

Time: 21:55

Lauren McIntyre of Anaheim was took second place in the 25-29 division.

Time: 22:35

8. Ana Rubiolo of Corona Del Mar

Time: 22:59

9. Brixton Rapp of Laguna Beach

Time: 24:06

10. Celinda Manzo of La Mirada

Time: 24:07

Top 10 male division 5K

1. Juan Fernandez of Whittier

Time: 19:15

2. William Wardlaw of Long Beach

Time: 19:27

3. Anselmo Feliciano of Cypress

Time: 19:30

4. Alec Avalos of Paramount

Time: 19:35

5. Anthony Ruffolo of Huntington Beach

Time: 20:19

6. John Taylor of Seal Beach

Time: 21:00

7. Sean MacDonald of Seal Beach

Time: 21:18

8. Jordi Avalos of Paramount

Time: 21:25

9. Richard Higgins of Long Beach

Time: 21:27

10. Christopher Lemelin of Los Alamitos

Time: 21:58

Top 10 overall 10K

1. Jonathan Metcalfe of Harare, Zimbabwe

Time: 34:46

2. Brandon Plummer of Newport Beach

Time: 38:55

3. Timothy Aukshunas of Tustin

Time: 39:07

4. Robin Yan of Los Alamitos

Time: 39:32

5. Thomas Shadden of Long Beach

Time: 39:44

6. Mitchell Hein of Cypress

Time: 40:03

7. Liz Guerrini of Long Beach

Time: 40:24

8. Nikki Boyd of Huntington Beach

Time: 40:38

9. Ryan Dolan of Huntington Beach

Time: 41:27

10. G. S. (full name not available) of Long Beach

Time: 42:25

Top 10 female 10K

1. Liz Guerrini of Long Beach

Time: 40:24

2. Nikki Boyd of Huntington Beach

Time: 40:38

3. G. S. (full name not available) of Long Beach

Time: 42:27

4. Esther Jaureguy of Orange

Time: 43:09

5. Annalise O’Toole of Long Beach

Time: 44:33

6. Carrie Nofziger of Garden Grove

Time: 47:51

7. Carol Crawford of Huntington Beach

Time: 47:57

8. Shawna McDonough of Long Beach

Time: 48:53

9. Alison Kooistra of Seal Beach

Time: 48:57

10. Denise Koeller of Costa Mesa

Time: 49:57

Top 10 male 10K

1. Jonathan Metcalfe of Harare, Zimbabwe

Time: 34:46

2. Brandon Plummer of Newport Beach

Time: 38:56

3. Timothy Aukshunas of Tustin

Time: 39:07

4. Robin Yan of Los Alamitos

Time: 39:33

5. Thomas Shadden of Long Beach

Time: 39:44

6. Mitchell Hein of Cypress

Time: 40:04

7. Ryan Dolan of Huntington Beach

Time: 41:27

8. Pantoja Andrew of Azusa

Time: 42:41

9. Rod Powell of Garden Grove

Time: 42:54

10. John Oberlin of Riverside

Time: 43:58

Top 10 overall Gym Challenge

1. Andy Chuquimia of San Diego

Time: 37:14

2. Keaton Kersey of Garden Grove

Time: 37:55

3. Dari Watkins of Seal Beach

Time: 39:20

4. Brandon Smith of Norwalk

Time: 39:27

5. Luke Keiser of Seal Beach

Time: 40:02

6. Andre Gallegos of Costa Mesa

Time: 40:49

7. Alex Flores of Fontana

Time: 40:49

8. Alex Parton of Seal Beach

Time: 41:34

9. James Loo of Cerritos

Time: 41:35

10. Leilani Alforque of Long Beach

Time: 41:41

Download QR