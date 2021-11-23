Christmas tree lighting marks start of season

The Christmas (and other) holiday season began this weekend with the annual Christmas Tree lighting on Saturday and the Menorah Lighting on Sunday. The event officially began at 4 p.m.

As adults and children waited for darkness to fall—awful hard to appreciate Christmas tree lights in the daylight—people posed with a snowman and children rode sleds down a “snow” slope.

Hot chocolate and other foods were on sale (what, no mistletoe?) as the crowd gathered for the tree lighting ceremony.

Officials at the event included District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick, District Three Councilman /Mayor Pro Tem Michael Varipapa, and Assemblywoman Janet Q. Nguyen, whose 72nd district includes Seal Beach, Los Alamitos and Rossmoor, as well as Huntington Beach and Garden Grove. Seal Beach Recreation Manager Tim Kelsey was also seen.

It was two-time Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce President Rob Jahncke who actually lit the Christmas tree.

Santa arrived later.

Download QR