Christmas Parade returns Dec. 3

The 43rd annual Seal Beach Christmas Parade will usher in the holidays on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. More than 80 entries and more than 2,200 participants will march down Main Street from Ocean to Pacific Coast Highway to kick off the season.

This year’s theme is “Surf’s Up for Christmas” and is a tribute to Seal Beach surfing legend Rich Harbour. The parade’s presenting sponsor, Fresh Cut Creative, has an amazing entry planned that is certain to be a parade highlight.

Other crowd favorite entries include Watersafe Swim Schools, Acura Grand Prix, Baytown Realty, Harbour Surfboards, the City of Seal Beach and more. As always, Santa will arrive near the end of the parade and will be riding in a 1929 American LaFrance fire engine.

This year’s Grand Marshal’s are Kori and Daren DeLeon. This Seal Beach power couple are best known for their work with the Chamber of Commerce, Los Alamitos High School Football and Los Alamitos High School Choir. Not surprisingly, they both had important volunteer roles at the recent Car Show and Christmas Tree lighting event.

Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch the parade. Many local restaurants on Main Street offer great views of the parade as well. Parking is always a challenge so people are encouraged to come early.

The parade is produced by the Seal Beach Lions Foundation is chaired for the 16th time by Lion Scott Newton.

