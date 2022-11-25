Turkey Trot return gives the holiday season a running start

The annual Turkey Trot returned to Seal Beach’s streets Saturday, Nov. 19. Several runners wore turkey hats; a few wore orange skirts. Adults ran or walked with children in strollers. A few runners were joined by dogs. One dog was seen wearing a runner’s bib—however, the number was assigned to a human being, presumably his companion. After the event, Seal Beach Police Lt. Nick Nicholas said there were no incidents.

You can find the results at https://www.athlinks.com/event/326983/results/Event/1036207/Results.