Turkey Trot return gives the holiday season a running start

By
Staff report
-
0
4
Courtesy photo On a beautiful warm November Day, turkey trotters breeze down Main Street as Turkey Trot returns.

The annual Turkey Trot returned to Seal Beach’s streets Saturday, Nov. 19. Several runners wore turkey hats; a few wore orange skirts. Adults ran or walked with children in strollers. A few runners were joined by dogs. One dog was seen wearing a runner’s bib—however, the number was assigned to a human being, presumably his companion. After the event, Seal Beach Police Lt. Nick Nicholas said there were no incidents.

You can find the results at https://www.athlinks.com/event/326983/results/Event/1036207/Results.

