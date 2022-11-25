All girl 12th annual Turkey Breast Bowl set for Nov. 27

Kickball tournament comes to Zoeter Field this coming Sunday

Founded by Jennifer Corday, the Turkey Breast Bowl was originally an all-girl flag football game happening every Thanksgiving Sunday. Many of Corday’s friends are athletes and they never had the chance to play football, which was mostly a boy’s sport when they were in school. After numerous years of flag football, the game became increasingly competitive, and as the players all got a bit older, injuries ensued.

In 2021, they decided to create a kinder, gentler game—and play kickball instead of football. We all have fond memories of kickball from our childhood, and it’s much easier on the body. But this doesn’t mean the players aren’t still highly competitive.

The kickball tournament consists of three nail-biting single-elimination games, with players all fighting to take home the big prize—the perpetual turkey trophy. The game features volunteer referees, including Seal Beach’s own Chad Berlinghieri of the Seal Beach Symphony, and a super fun commentator who will entertain you with play-by-play announcements.

Games are timed, and once time is up the winning team moves on to the next round. Player spots have sold out with 12 to a team, but everyone is welcome to watch and the spectator stands are open! BYO snacks and drinks (no alcohol/open containers as per city rules). This year, players get an exclusive Turkey Breast Bowl T-Shirt and there may be a few extras for sale.

As a big animal lover, and a vegetarian for over 30 years, Corday decided to also make the game a fundraiser this year, by accepting donations she will pass on to Farm Sanctuary to “sponsor a tukey!” It will help support ongoing care for rescued turkeys at Farm Sanctuary, and help stop future animal cruelty. “Farm Sanctuary fights the disastrous effects of animal agriculture on animals, the environment, social justice, and public health through rescue, education, and advocacy.”

There is no charge to watch the games, but organizers encourage everyone to donate to help sponsor a turkey if they can.

The Awards Ceremony and Corday Concert immediately follow the tournament at Hennessey’s Tavern (143 Main St.) in Seal Beach from 3-7 p.m.