Text of Seal Beach Historical Society letter to city

(Editor’s note: This letter was written by the Seal Beach Historical Society/Red Car Museum. The Sun obtained it from the city government through a California Public Records Act request. The “byline” is therefore accurate.)

(Dated) December 4, 2020 City of Seal Beach

211 8th Street

Seal Beach, CA 90740

RE: Seal Beach City Council & City of Seal Beach

City of Seal Beach City Council & City of Seal Beach,

First of all, the organization is not called Seal Beach Historical Society but the Seal Beach Historical Society/Red Car Museum. The Red Car building is the Pacific Electric Railway museum and not the Seal Beach Historical Society.

Seal Beach Historical Society/Red Car Museum cannot amend our current boards and controlling documents at this time because the Secretary of State’s office is not open due to COVID-19. We have already looked into contacting them earlier this year before Ms. Kane brought up the subject matter. They (Secretary of State) have requested for us to be present in person if we wish to make any changes; however, the office is closed to the public. Also, the Red Car Museum and the Seal Beach Historical Society organization is a separate entity.

I don’t know if you are aware but we are in a pandemic and museums are not essential services. Seal Beach Historical Society/Red Car Museum could be fined by the State if we do not follow covid-19 regulations. We already conducted research regarding such matters. It is also the holidays!

How can the city afford to take over the Red Car Museum when the city could not pay for damages caused by city trees a few years ago, which then resulted in the Seal Beach Historical Society/Red Car Museum taking the city to court to dispute the disagreement because our claim was denied? Based off the judges decision, the City of Seal Beach was ordered to pay the Seal Beach Historical Society/Red Car Museum for damages.

Our request to the City Council at this time is to have the issue be convened at a latter date (in January) once the holidays have passed and covid-19 regulations hopefully will be relaxed.

If this letter is not acceptable, please contact us via email [redacted] or by mail, and not the Antos’ personal email with your decision.

Sincerely,

Board of Directors

Seal Beach Historical Society/Red Car Museum

CC: All members of the city council and city Manager