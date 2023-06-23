Sunset Beach’s Captain Jack’s Celebrates 58 Years

Captain Jack’s Restaurant is celebrating its 58th Anniversary Sunday, June 25 at 16812 Pacific Coast Highway, near Broadway Avenue in Sunset Beach.

Tim Haley, son of founders Jeanette and the late Jack Haley, said, “I want to thank all of our loyal customers and longtime employees, such as Mike Bahnsen, bartender 25 years, Brad Bogle, bartender 40 years, Bunny Pazanin, server 35 years, Billy Collins, Tim Nolan, Christy Grant, dining servers 30 years, Jack Hernandez, head chef 53 years, Willy Lopez, asst. chef 30 years, Mariela Andrade and Carlos Bojorquez, prep cooks 20 years and Ronnie Morales, general manager 25 years.”

“We’re bringing back our board sailboat menus. During the pandemic, we were instructed to have paper disposable menus but now we’re back on track and excited to serve our great community!”

Haley runs the restaurant with his mother Jeanette, sister, Sondra and nephew, Jack Jr. (son of the late former Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Laker player, Jack Haley Jr.).They are keeping Captain Jack’s legacy alive.

“Captain Jack’s is our family’s go to for all holidays and whenever we want an excellent meal,” said 40-year customer Kevin Paulson, Sunset Beach Community Association President.

Sunset Beach Woman’s Club President Dawn McCormack said: “What a great place to celebrate an anniversary or special occasion and a treat for our out-of-town guests. My friends and I also like to stop in at the bar after meetings, where we always find a neighborly welcome, great drinks and tasty appetizers.”

Sunset Beach Music owner Billy Fuller said: “Thank you to the late Jack Haley Sr. and family for creating a place where literally hundreds of thousands of memories have been made. The voyage continues.”

“If there’s one place in the world where I could eat King Crab Legs, it’s Captain Jack’s,” said Debbie Stock, a veteran travel writer.

Huntington Beach City Councilman Pat Burns said: “Two of my brothers worked there in the late 1970’s/early 1980’s. My wife of 35 years and I had our first date at Captain Jacks. I still love going there for good food and, of course, good memories.”

Huntington Beach Calvary Chapel of the Harbour Senior Pastor Joe Pedick said: “We have fond memories of Captain Jack’s when the church first started at the Women’s Club on Bayview Drive 20 years ago. They graciously allowed us to use their parking lot on Sunday mornings, which was very much appreciated by our congregants! We are so happy they are in town with their excellent food and great variety choices on the menu. My wife particularly enjoys their halibut. She said it is the best she has ever tasted! Congratulations on 58 years and going strong!”

Anderson Art Gallery Owner Bill Anderson said: “I am so fortunate to have my Art Gallery next door to Captain Jack’s, a very classic restaurant that draws people from everywhere to Sunset Beach. It is more than a unique landmark since it has such great food, outstanding service and a very unique welcoming interior. When people ask where my gallery is located, I simply say, ‘Next to Captain Jack’s.’ The wood-carved and painted sculpture of the captain is their artistic icon.”

“Last year, I noticed the wood-carved sculpture of the captain is no longer on their roof,” said Antiques of the Sea owner Eric Bakker, whose business has been across the street for 46 years. “I recently found out it was moved to the restaurant’s boat dock to greet people arriving on the canal.”

You can learn more and what Captain Jack’s has to offer at: Captain Jack’s Restaurant . They are open Monday to Thursday from 5pm to 11pm, Friday from 4:30pm to Midnight, Saturday from 4:30pm to Midnight and Sunday 4:30 to 11 p.m. The bar and lounge opens at 4 p.m. daily. You can call them at 562-592-2514.