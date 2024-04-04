‘NoChella’ returns with special guests

If you can’t make it out to Coachella ’24 this year, you can find a much closer rock show right here in Sunset Beach on April 13. “NoChella” will bring a rock & roll show with an edge to J King Neptunes in Sunset Beach.

The idea was the brainchild of local band, Huntington Beach-based, UNIT287, who came up with the idea and set it up with Neptunes owners, according to band member Jonas Domkus. UNIT287 has been referred to as a power trio, with Domkus on lead guitar and vocals, Ryan Manna on bass and vocals and drummer Joe Hardy.

Domkus said this will be the fourth NoChella, and while it hasn’t been four consecutive years, it has usually been scheduled around the same time as the Coachella show in the desert.

“It’s an intimate music showcase where we host the evening and bring in other guest musicians to play with us throughout the night,” Domkus said.

UNIT287 released an album, “What if it all goes wrong,” in 2023, but Domkus says the bands primary love is playing live shows and bringing music people. Recently the band has performed at NAMM in Anaheim, the OC Fair and other local venues.

J King Neptunes is located at 17115 Pacific Coast Hwy. Sunset Beach. NoChella is set for April 13 and music is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. For more on UNIT287, visit unit287.com.