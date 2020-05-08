Sunset Beach Pandemic Food Drive extended through May

Calvary Chapel of the Harbour’s Sunset Beach Food Drive has been so successful in helping people affected by the pandemic that it has been extended through May.

Throughout May, Donations of canned food, toiletries and other items can be dropped off at the church’s Food Drive Tents (Peter’s Landing, 16400 Pacific Coast Highway) on Fridays (1-5 p.m.), Saturdays (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and Sunday (noon to 4 p.m.).

“Many of those impacted have been calling the church (562-592-1800), which distributes the donations,” said Senior Pastor Joe Pedick. “We’ve even been getting calls from Veterans groups and seniors. It’s such a wonderful way to help our community in this time of need.”

“Cindy Tostado of Leisure World said the Care Packages we provided have been a lifesaver for many residents on limited social support or who have had difficulty getting out to get supplies.”

“We’d like to Thank everyone who has supported this effort, which started on Easter. It has truly been incredible seeing the smiles and sincere appreciation, when we deliver the donations. What an honor it is to serve our city and the surrounding area,” said Assistant Pastor Chad Harris. “We’re blessed that Kevin Hayes of Peter’s Landing has allowed us to extend our Food Drive.”