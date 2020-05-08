Los Al Unified determined to provide graduation for seniors

Even though it will be not likely be a ‘traditional’ ceremony, the seniors at Los Alamitos High School Class of 2020 will have a graduation ceremony, Supt. Andrew Pulver told the Board of Education this week.

In addition, a number of activities were scheduled for the seniors this week, including unique yard signs that were distributed to hundreds of seniors on Friday.

Several hundred cars passed through the school’s parking lot Friday morning as the parade of seniors were said to be very happy to see their teachers and each other, even from a distance.

Pulver said the system was looking at three potential dates for graduation ceremonies, including July 25, August 7 or sometime around the Thanksgiving holiday if neither of the earlier options work out (July 27/28).

The school said the venue will either be Cerritos College or Vets Stadium, “pending social distancing guidelines and venue availability.”

According to a memo being distributed by the high school, there will be a “virtual wall” established on the gym wall May 20, the seniors will get their yearbooks and their caps and gowns also on May 20, even a prom tentatively scheduled for July 18 (at the same venue) from 8 p.m. until midnight.

For middle and elementary schools, here are the prospective dates parents were asked to hold: