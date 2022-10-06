St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus honored for outstanding service

In its initial blood drive of the new fiscal year (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023), St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus Council 9594 in Seal Beach collected enough units of blood to save the lives of 129 people.

During the pandemic, with safety measures in place, the Seal Beach Knights doubled their efforts and collected 295 units of blood to save nearly 900 Orange County lives. In recent years, they have collected over 1,000 pints of blood, enough to rescue the lives of about 3,000 people.

The American Red Cross expresses deep gratitude to all blood donor organizations for their support during disasters and other emergencies. They were so pleased with the great success at St. Anne’s that both the Orange County director and the Regional Director of the Red Cross made a personal visit to Seal Beach to thank the Knights of Columbus for their outstanding service – bringing in more blood donations than any other Orange County set.

The Knights are quite busy year-round doing all sorts of events and charities for the parish. They raise money for the intellectually-disadvantaged and physically-challenged through its Annual Tootsie Roll Drive, and they support Special Olympics. With donations from its Pennies from Heaven program, they support pro-life programs, pregnancy centers, and women’s shelters throughout Orange County, and they host a Christmas Food Drive for needy families in Seal Beach.

Knights Youth Development Activities include Pine Derby Races, Basketball Hoop Shot Competition, Woodworking for kids with special needs, Fishing Tournament, Frog Jumping Contest, an Essay Contest for St. Anne’s Parish Youth Group, and more.

The Knights foster parish fellowship with Donut Sunday, quarterly Sunday Pancake Breakfasts, annual St. Patrick and St. Joseph Day Dinner, honor mothers with roses on Mother’s Day, and support the Special Olympics.

The Knights also support Orange County Seminarians with the profits of its Annual Alaskan Fish Dinner, and assist the pastor, priests, deacons, and religious groups assigned to St. Anne’s Parish, and honor Orange County clergy at the Annual Clergy Night.

For enjoyment, the Knights host a Knights Before Christmas Dinner for families and friends. But still, for most Knights, cells, platelets, and plasma are in their blood. And their endeavor brings life to those needing surgeries, transplants, and patients suffering from trauma, cancer, chronic illnesses, and blood disorders, including sickle cell disease, hemophilia, and pre-term birth. There is no substitute for human blood.

“Money makes friends; Blood makes brothers.” –Casey McClain

