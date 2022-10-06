Griffins beef up defense, puts on offensive show

The Los Alamitos High School varsity football Griffins hit the road this week heading south to play Newport Harbor High School.

The bad blood between the two schools added some intrigue to a game that was, for all intents and purposes, a mismatch. Even though the Sept. 30 game played out just as you would have expected, 61-21, there were plenty of storylines to pique the fans interest.

T.A. Cunningham & Nehemiah Sagiao both played in their first game of the year for Los Alamitos, in the hopes of improving what many would call the only weakness the team has; stopping the run. Cunningham is the highly touted defensive end and Sagiao is an outside linebacker, both of whom were cleared by CIF-SS after sitting out five games for transferring to Los Alamitos. Cunningham transferred from Johns Creek, Georgia and Sagiao transferred from St. John Bosco in Bellflower.

Sagiao, the Campbell University commit, was quoted as saying, “The coaching staff had a great game plan and we executed it.” Unfortunately, Sagiao had to leave the game early due to an injury, but added, “I will keep fighting and continue to work hard and trust the process.”

The Los Alamitos Griffins offense is a well-oiled machine racking up eight touchdowns, 566 yards of offense, and averaging just over 14 yards per play. Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon continue to prove they are the best quarterback and wide receiver combination in the nation.

Nelson went 14/24 for 248 yards, three touchdowns, and a two-point conversion. Makai Lemon is continuing to prove that nobody can stop him, especially when Nelson is at quarterback. The dynamic duo has been playing football together since they were children and will continue to do so at USC next season.

Damien Henderson, not to be outdone, has been on fire lately. Last week he was the Orange County athlete of the week with 305 yards rushing and five touchdowns. This week he had a paltry 167 yards rushing and three touchdowns. As a team, the Griffins averaged more than 21 yards per rush attempt.

The Griffins are on the road again this week to play the Corona Del Mar Sea Kings at Davidson Field in Newport Beach. The game will be played on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

