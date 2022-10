On Saturday, September 24, the Seal Beach Lions Club put on the first Skateboarding for Autism event at Marina Park in Seal Beach. Individuals with autism or other cognitive delays were given one-on-one instruction by local skateboarders on how to skateboard safely. Participants were provided with knee pads, wrist pads and helmets for use during the instructions. The Lions Club also provided a hot dog lunch for the participants. A great time was had by all.

