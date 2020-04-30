Council OKs pay increase for some part time employees

Some Seal Beach part time employees will receive a state-mandated raise to $13 an hour.

The City Council on Monday, April 27, approved an increase for step 1, grade 2 part time, and seasonal employees to $13 an hour, while keeping the 2019 pay schedule for other employees.

The vote was 4-1, with District Five Councilwoman Sandra Massa-Lavitt casting the dissenting vote.

According to staff, the $13 an hour increase was mandated by state law.

The original proposal from city staff was to eliminate the grade one classification, give grade 2 employees the mandatory increase to minimum wage, while maintaining a 5% “separation” between city pay grades.

The list of part time positions covered by the staff proposal was four pages long in the agenda, and included office aides, crossing guards, pool lifeguards, beach lifeguards, rescue boat operators and mechanics.

“On January 1, 2019, California’s minimum wage rose to $12.00 per hour. The last revision to this salary schedule was effective on January 1, 2019,” according to the staff report prepared Management Analyst Nancy Ralsten.

“In subsequent years, as the California minimum wage increases, the City’s salary schedule for part-time, seasonal, and temporary employees will need to be adjusted accordingly, effective each January 1st through the year 2022,” according to Ralsten’s report.

The version of the pay increase passed by the council was proposed by District Two Councilman Thomas Moore. Moore asked why the city was proposing to give part time staff an across the board pay raise.

Later in the meeting, City Manager Jill Ingram disagreed with that characterization of the proposal. She said staff was not recommending across the board pay raises. According to Ingram, staff was trying to comply with the state minimum wage while maintain the integrity of the pay structure that keeps a 5% separation between the employees.

Mayor/District Four Councilwoman Schelly Sustarsic raised the same issue in an email to staff prior to the meeting. “No financial analysis is presented in the staff report and I have received comments that these proposed increases may not be equitable for all,” Sustarsic wrote.

“Since our financial situation is really unknown in the upcoming fiscal year and beyond, why are increases being proposed for 2021 and 2022 at this time?” Sustarsic wrote.

The staff reply: “Essentially what staff has done is increase pay for those below $13.00 an hour in calendar year 2020 as mandated by the law while maintaining 5% separation up and down and across the salary schedule rather than make an across the board increase for each classification which would be less cost effective. Also, in terms of equity, the only way to be equitable across the board would be to have across the board increases for each classification, which would not be cost effective for the City; and if we were to pick and choose certain classifications, then we would then be inconsistent with best practices (i.e. 5% separation as mentioned above).”

During the Monday council meeting, Moore said the city would know it’s financial situation better in 2021. Moore proposed keeping last year’s part time pay schedule and giving increasing the pay of step 1, grade two employees to meet minimum wage. He made a motion to that effect.

District Three Councilman Michael Varipapa asked if Moore’s motion would suffice.

Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos said it would suffice, but he staff could bring back the rest of the pay schedule during the annual budget process.