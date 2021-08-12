Seal Beach seeks board members for new Historic Resources Foundation

Deadline to apply is Aug. 27. Council set to appoint board Sept. 13. Board members need not be residents

Seal Beach officials this week began taking applications for members to the newly formed Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation. The City Council would appoint the first five board members for the non-profit entity. The deadline to apply is Friday, Aug. 27. “You do not have to be a resident of the city or a resident of a particular district,” said District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick during this week’s City Council meeting.

The council is scheduled to appoint the directors at the Sept. 13, City Council meeting.

Last month, the Sun reported that the City Council created the non-profit entity to preserve the city’s historic resources. (For details, see “City forms historical foundation,” at sunnews.org.)

Officials envisioned the Foundation as an entity that would operate independently of the city government once formed. According to an unsigned statement from the city issued on Monday, Aug. 9, private philanthropy would support the operations of the Foundation, although the city and other organizations could provide grant funds and “in-kind” services.

Under the proposed Bylaws, the City Council will appoint the first five members of the Board of Directors. The board would appoint directors from that point forward. Board members will be required to be actively involved with administrative tasks, fundraising, and, the program and mission work of the foundation.

Those interested must be 18 years old of age or older to be nominated or elected to serve as a director. The directors preferably should have experience with historic preservation, fundraising, non-profit management or education. Directors need not be residents of the city of Seal Beach. Directors may not be Seal Beach elected officials or city employees or individuals related by blood or marriage to another director.

Those interested in serving as a board member for the Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation can download the Board Member application by visiting sealbeachca.gov/Departments/City-Clerk/Forms or by requesting an application from the City Clerk at gharper@sealbeachca.gov.

The application form on the city website is for “Boards – Commissions – Committees” and does not specifically mention the Historical Foundation. It appears applicants should check “other.”

For more information, contact the City Clerk at 562-431-2527 X1305. All applications must be received in the City Clerk’s office by Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

