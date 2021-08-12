Cleanup at Red Car Museum set for Tuesday, Aug. 24

Rick Foster of the Seal Beach Lions Club has taken on the responsibility of organizing a cleaning and maintenance crew to maintain the historic Red Car Museum.

Rick Foster has organized the first clean-up hour at the Red Car on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. to sweep, clean windows and pick up trash.

Volunteers are welcome.

The Seal Beach Lion’s club currently owns the Red Car and has been working diligently to bring it back as a functioning museum and part of the Seal Beach history.

More events surrounding the Red Car will follow.

Foster grew up in Garden Grove but has been a resident of Seal Beach since 2002 when he purchased his current home on 11th Street.

Foster has fond memories and family stories about the Red Car as told to him by his late grandmother. His grandmother, who was orphaned and raised partly by her older siblings, would go to work with her brother who worked on the Red Car.

They would ride the Red Car from Los Angeles to Seal Beach.

As an adult and with her memories of the Red Car, she decided to move to Orange County, married his grandfather, Roy Foster, and lived with her new in-laws, Mable and Henry Foster of Garden Grove.

“If not for the Red Car, my family story would have been so different,” Foster said.

“It’s a real pleasure for me to be a part of the Seal Beach Lion’s Club with all their charitable outreach and an even bigger one to give back to the Red Car that has meant so much to my family and our history,” Foster said.

If anyone is interested in working with the clean-up of the Red Car, contact Rick Foster at RickFosterSealBeach@gmail.com or show up at 4 p.m., Aug. 24.

Download QR