Seal Beach receives award for post-fire pier restoration project

The Construction Management Association of America recently awarded the City of Seal Beach with a Public Works Project Award. CMAA presented the award to Senior Engineer David Spitz and Public Works Director Steve Myrter for their excellence in project management for the Pier Rehabilitation Project.

Normally, the award would have been issued last year, but due to the pandemic it was awarded two years later.

In 2016, a fire ripped through the former Ruby’s Diner and engulfed the pier’s timber decking at the end of the pier.

As project manager, Spitz led the project team, working with John S. Meek Company, as well as several government agencies including the California Joint Powers Authority, California Coastal Commission, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Regional Water Quality Control Board to repair the pier and recoup the city’s losses. The project was completed within the overall budget and on schedule.

Construction Management Association of America’s mission is to promote the profession of construction management and the use of qualified construction managers on capital projects and programs.

CMAA has more than 16,500 members including individual professionals, professional service companies, and construction owners in the public and private sector.

CMAA has 30 regional chapters across the country.

