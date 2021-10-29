Briefing Room: Tips for a safe and fun Seal Beach Halloween

Hi Seal Beach!

Without question, Halloween is my favorite holiday. I love the cooler weather, the decorations, the scary movies, the candy, pretty much everything about it.

With the ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control is once again encouraging outdoor activities this Halloween! However, gathering in large groups or indoors should be avoided, especially for those who have compromised immune systems. To keep little goblins extra safe, you might consider giving out pre-packaged bags of candy, rather than a cauldron with handfuls of sweets to grab. Always practice social distancing when possible and wash hands frequently.

The Office of Traffic Safety suggests:

Drivers

• Slow down and watch out for more foot traffic in residential neighborhoods.

• Take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and entering/exiting driveways.

• Never drive distracted or impaired.

Parents and trick-or-treaters

• Make sure costumes fit to prevent trips and falls.

• Decorate costumes and bags/buckets with reflective tape.

• Have kids use flashlights or glow sticks to make it easier for drivers to see them.

• Walk on sidewalks, when available. Avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked cars.

• Stick to familiar, well-lit routes.

• Look both ways before crossing the street. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Of course, If you are heading to a local bar, restaurant or house party and plan to drink, bring the designated sober driver with you, use a ride-hailing service, or stay the night.

There is no excuse for drunk driving.

The Seal Beach Police Department wishes everyone a happy, safe, and spooky Halloween. Questions? Email me ataskacop@sealbeachca.gov today!

