Seal Beach Police Department to host national night out on Aug. 1

The Seal Beach Police Department is inviting the  community to National Night Out on  Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., at Eisenhower Park near the  Seal Beach Pier.

National Night Out is a designated evening when communities across America come together to take a stand against crime, drugs, and disorder in their neighborhoods. This year’s National Night Out provides an opportunity for the Seal Beach Police Department

to enhance crime prevention efforts by promoting cooperative relationships and reinforcing the  need for  community involvement. The event will  take place at Eisenhower Park located at 820 Ocean Ave. The event begins at 5: p.m. and will  end at 8 p.m. The event is free to the  public. The Seal Beach Police Department will  be  partnering with members of the  community to affirm our conviction against crime and promote health, safety, and personal preparedness.

The event will  feature:

• SWAT vehicles

• Mobile command post tours

• Police motorcycles

• Petting Zoo

• OCFA Equipment and Booth

• Drones

• Cotton Candy

• Children’s Face Painting

• Hot dogs and chips provided by the Seal Beach Lions

For  questions or additional information, please contact Emergency Services Coordinator Sgt. Brian Gray at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1145 or  bgray@sealbeachca.gov.

