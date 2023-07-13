Seal Beach Police Department to host national night out on Aug. 1

Courtesy of Seal Beach Police Department

The Seal Beach Police Department is inviting the community to National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., at Eisenhower Park near the Seal Beach Pier.

National Night Out is a designated evening when communities across America come together to take a stand against crime, drugs, and disorder in their neighborhoods. This year’s National Night Out provides an opportunity for the Seal Beach Police Department

to enhance crime prevention efforts by promoting cooperative relationships and reinforcing the need for community involvement. The event will take place at Eisenhower Park located at 820 Ocean Ave. The event begins at 5: p.m. and will end at 8 p.m. The event is free to the public. The Seal Beach Police Department will be partnering with members of the community to affirm our conviction against crime and promote health, safety, and personal preparedness.

The event will feature:

• SWAT vehicles

• Mobile command post tours

• Police motorcycles

• Petting Zoo

• OCFA Equipment and Booth

• Drones

• Cotton Candy

• Children’s Face Painting

• Hot dogs and chips provided by the Seal Beach Lions

For questions or additional information, please contact Emergency Services Coordinator Sgt. Brian Gray at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1145 or bgray@sealbeachca.gov.