Rossmoor Woman’s Club delivers support to local service organizations

Representatives of the Rossmoor Woman’s Club recently visited several local charities to present them with monetary donations ranging up to $2,500 each.

In Los Alamitos, the group visited the Youth Center, which provides after-school and summer activities, homework help and music lessons for children and teens; Precious Life Shelter which aids expectant and new mothers and babies; We Care, which helps families facing emergency financial hardship; and St. Isidore Plaza, a community heritage site and cultural center. While at St. Isidore, the group also presented a check for the Los Alamitos Museum to Marilyn Poe, who is on the boards of both organizations. In addition, the group visited Lydia House, a Long Beach shelter for homeless women.

The money is part of more than $59,000 the Rossmoor Woman’s club donated in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to more than 20 local charities and used to provide college scholarships through Los Alamitos High School and the Youth Center. The club raised the money through its two major annual fundraisers, the Rossmoor Spring Garden Tour in May and Holiday Home Tour last December.

“We want to thank everyone who attended the holiday home tour and garden tour,” said Rossmoor Woman’s Club President Sue Goldberg. “Thanks to you, we could make these donations to help improve the lives of so many in our community.”

Besides fund-raising for charity, the women’s club also participates in various hands-on volunteer efforts, such as cooking for the Ronald McDonald House in Long Beach, packing boxes for Food Finders in Los Alamitos and crocheting or knitting hats and scarves for the homeless.

The club, affiliated with the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs, was formed in Rossmoor in 1958, but members do not have to live in Rossmoor.