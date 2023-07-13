Briefing Room: reviewing animal control regulations

Over next few weeks, The Briefing Room will provide information about some of the rules

Hi Seal Beach,

I hope you are having a nice, warm, and safe summer!

You may have heard that the Seal Beach Police Department recently implemented a new, in-house animal control program. For several years, the city of Long Beach provided animal control services to Seal Beach. I’m excited to report that we have taken this back and are providing a high level of service to the Seal Beach community.

Part of implementing this new program was reviewing several animal-related laws and regulations. Over the next few weeks, I will provide information about some of these regulations. Here are a few of them:

• 7.05.055 At-Large Requirements for Cats and Dogs.

—A. No owner of a dog shall permit the animal to be at large unless it is leashed, confined in a motor vehicle or on another person’s property with permission.

—B. No owner of a cat shall permit the animal to enter upon another person’s property or residential unit without permission.

—C. The animal control officer may impound any cat or dog found in violation of this section.

• 7.05.070 Transportation of Animals. No person shall transport an animal by motor vehicle unless the animal is confined to prevent falling or jumping off the vehicle.

• 7.05.090 Blocking Public Places. No owner of a dog shall tie the dog to a tree, bike rack or similar object in front of any public place.

• 7.05.100 Feeding Wild Birds. No person shall feed any wild bird. This prohibition shall not apply to the feeding of wild birds that are confined in an enclosure on private property.

While a component of any effective animal control program is enforcement, our priority is that we focus our efforts on outreach and education. Adherence to animal regulations is important to maintain the quality of life in Seal Beach, we believe that through education, warnings, and outreach, we will be able to accomplish our goals. However, as we do now with other regulations, if enforcement is critical and necessary, we will act and issue citations.

If you wish to report any animal-related issues, please call our non-emergency line (562) 594-7232, and we will dispatch an Animal Control Officer to the scene. For life-or-death emergencies, dial 9-1-1. If you have non-urgent questions about our program, please email animalcontrol@sealbeachca.gov. Keep your questions coming Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!