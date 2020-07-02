Seal Beach closes pier, beaches, and beach parking lots for Fourth of July

Beach parking lots, tot lot playground, volleyball courts and pier restrooms also closed. Parks and green spaces will remain open

Due to the dangers of the Coronavirus and to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Seal Beach City Council has decided to close the following locations beginning at the below listed times:

Effective Friday, July 3, at 6 p.m., all beach parking lots (1st Street, 8th Street, and 10th Street) will be closed.

Effective Friday, July 3, at 10 p.m., all Seal Beach beaches, the Pier, pier restrooms, tot lot playground, volleyball courts, and other beach amenities will also be closed.

These areas are scheduled to reopen on Sunday, July 5, at sunrise. However, if it is believed the reopening will be detrimental to the health of the community, the city may elect to keep these areas closed until further notice.

As warm weather and holiday celebrations draw large crowds, the ability to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet will be dramatically reduced and the opportunity for the virus to spread will be drastically increased.

“We know that people want to celebrate Independence Day and enjoy the nice weather at the beach and pier,” said Seal Beach Mayor Schelly Sustarsic. “Regrettably, this year we will all have to make personal sacrifices to help keep the entire community safe. This was a tough decision made by the Council but we believe it is done in the best interest of the community.”

Other areas of the city will remain open such as city parks, the San Gabriel River Bike Trail, and green spaces.

The Seal Beach Police Department will continue to patrol these areas. Those who do not comply with the order will be issued citations for violations of Seal Beach Municipal Code § 3.25.030(B), Government Code §26600 (preservation of peace), §41601.1 (execution of disease prevention orders), Health & Safety Code §101029 (prevention orders for the spread of infectious diseases), §120295 (offense penalty for violation of health order), §120175.5 (outbreak of communicable disease), and/or others.

For updated information please follow the Seal Beach Police Department on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Sign up for Nixle alerts by texting your zip code to 888777.

Visit the City of Seal Beach website at www.sealbeachca.gov to read about the efforts the City has taken to help slow the spread of infection.