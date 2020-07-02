Seal Beach closes pier, beaches, and beach parking lots for Fourth of July

This file photo was taken on March 24. Effective Friday, July 2, the Seal Beach Pier and beaches will be temporarily closed. They are scheduled to reopen at sunrise, Sunday, July 5.

Beach parking lots, tot lot playground, volleyball courts and pier restrooms also closed. Parks and green spaces will remain open

 

Due to the  dangers of the  Coronavirus and to help stop the  spread of COVID-19, the  Seal Beach City Council has decided to close the  following locations beginning at the  below listed times:

 

Effective Friday, July 3, at 6 p.m., all beach parking lots  (1st Street, 8th Street, and 10th Street) will  be  closed.

 

Effective Friday, July 3, at 10 p.m., all Seal Beach beaches, the  Pier, pier restrooms, tot  lot playground, volleyball courts, and other beach amenities will  also be closed.

 

These areas are  scheduled to reopen on  Sunday, July 5, at sunrise.  However, if it is believed the  reopening will  be  detrimental to the  health of the  community, the city may elect to keep these areas closed until further notice.

 

As  warm weather and holiday celebrations draw large crowds, the  ability to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet will  be  dramatically reduced and the  opportunity for the  virus to spread will  be  drastically increased.

 

“We know that people want to celebrate Independence Day and enjoy the nice weather at the beach and pier,” said Seal Beach Mayor Schelly Sustarsic.  “Regrettably, this year we  will  all have to make personal sacrifices to help keep the  entire community safe.  This was a tough decision made by the  Council but  we  believe it is done in the best interest of the community.”

 

Other areas of the city will  remain open such as city parks, the  San Gabriel River Bike Trail, and green spaces.

 

The Seal Beach Police Department will  continue to patrol these areas.  Those who do not  comply with the  order will  be  issued citations for  violations of Seal Beach Municipal Code § 3.25.030(B), Government Code §26600 (preservation of peace), §41601.1 (execution of disease prevention orders), Health & Safety Code §101029 (prevention orders for  the  spread of infectious diseases), §120295 (offense penalty for  violation of health order), §120175.5 (outbreak of communicable disease), and/or others.

 

For  updated information please follow the  Seal Beach Police Department on  Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.  Sign up  for  Nixle alerts by texting your zip  code to 888777.

Visit the  City of Seal Beach website at  www.sealbeachca.gov to read about the  efforts the  City has taken to help slow the  spread of infection.

