2022 Seal Beach Classic Car Show road closures for April 30

The Seal Beach Police this week released the road closure information for the Annual Classic Car Show, a showcase event for the City of Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, with more than 500 classic cars on display all along Main Street.

On Saturday, April 30, the following streets will be closed as a result of this event:

Main Street between Pacific Coast Highway and Ocean Avenue

Ocean Avenue between 10th Street and Eighth Street

Central Avenue between 10th Street and Eighth Street

Electric Avenue between 10th Street and Eighth Street

On the day of the show, Saturday, April 30, the streets will close at 5 a.m. The cars will enter the show via Ocean Avenue, Central Avenue and Electric Avenue starting at 6 a.m. The show is open to the public from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. At that time, the show is over and the streets will reopen approximately one hour later.

Parking

Parking for the general public will be on the grounds of the Seal Beach Naval Weapons station. Entry to the Naval Weapons Station parking area is on the 100-block of Seal Beach Boulevard, south of Pacific Coast Highway (Liberty Gate). Please do not go to the Naval Weapons Station Main Gate or to the Navy gate at Westminster Avenue and Kitts Highway.

A shuttle service will be provided from the Naval Weapons Station to Main Street.

Those wishing to drop-off passengers should do so at the corner of Electric Avenue and Main Street, continue south on Electric Avenue to Seal Beach Boulevard, and park at the Naval Weapons Station Liberty Gate.

For more information, contact the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce at (562) 799-0179.

