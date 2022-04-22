Guest Opinion: Proposed development on Old Ranch Golf Club

By Patty Campbell

The owner of Old Ranch has submitted a proposed Specific Plan for development at Old Ranch. The project consists of:

• To the east of the clubhouse, a three-story 150 room hotel

• To the west of the clubhouse, a three-level parking structure near the street

• To the west of the driving range, a three-story senior apartment building with 51 units on top 2 floors, and medical offices on the ground floor.

• On the east side of Seal Beach Blvd, between Lampson and St. Cloud, he wants to build a three-story assisted living facility with approximately 103 units.

The owner has already submitted plans for a Specific Plan to the City of Seal Beach for the development, and an Environmental Impact Report will be compiled.

Please note: The proposed housing locations are under the flight path for fixed-wing aircraft from the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base and pose both safety and noise issues. The Airport Land Use Commission recently unanimously voted to find the housing component to be inconsistent due to the location of the proposed housing under the flight tracks of the runway. In addition, there is a Development Agreement on the entire golf course that expires in 2029 that restricts zoning to Recreation Golf. At the Council meeting of April 11, the Council voted to override the decision by the Airport Land Use Commission, 4 to 1. They now have 45 days to justify that vote. The major implication is liability: if there is an air related incident that impacts the housing areas, because of the City’s override of the ALUC’s inconsistency determination, the City can be sued. As most of you have assumed, our Councilperson, Schelly Sustarsic, voted NO on the override.

Patty Campbell represents District Four on the Planning Commission.

