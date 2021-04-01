Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce introduces inaugural Car Cruise

The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its inaugural Vintage Car Cruise. Organizers hope to make this an annual event in addition to the classic (and iconic) car show. For its inaugural Seal Beach Vintage Car Cruise logo, the Chamber selected a 1962 Plymouth Valiant to represent the courage and determination of local businesses over the past year.

The car cruise will be a safe, socially distanced event, free to Seal Beach residents and their guests. The cruise will take place Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the original date for the Seal Beach Classic Car Show. Due to COVID-19, the Car Show has been moved to Oct. 9. The Car Cruise will begin on Seal Beach Blvd. and will make its way through the Hill and Old Town in Seal Beach.

Seal Beach residents and friends will be able to watch, socially distanced, from their yards, balconies, green belts and businesses along the 3 and one half (½) mile route.

The cruise will feature approximately 200 vintage cars from 1980 or earlier. Producers of the event are still accepting applications from owners of vintage cars, who would like to join the inaugural cruise. For more information on how to join the car cruise, visit www.sealbeachchamber.org.

The event will be recorded and televised on local SBTV-3 and live streamed by the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, for those without a front row view.

Trophies will be awarded in eight classes, as follows: 1. Best Truck, 2. Best Convertible, 3. Best Coupe/Sedan, 4. Most Unique, 5. Best for Mom, 6. Best for Dad, 7. Best Paint Color and 8. Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce Choice. The first 7 classes will be judged via online voting, by spectators. To cast your votes, visit www.sealbeachchamber.org and click on the “Vote Seal Beach” button or text “votesealbeach” to “646-00” and a link to the voting app will be sent to your phone. This is live now, should you want to set it up in advance of the Car Cruise. Each person will be able to vote for the cars of their choice during the cruise, and the results (winners) of each category will be sent to all voters at the end of the Car Cruise.

“As we get closer to the car cruise, we are seeing so much excitement from participants and residents alike.” said Tim Way, chair of the Seal Beach Vintage Car Cruise.

“I think our town, already famous for its seaside car show, is ready to take its’ love of vintage cars on the road,” he said.

To commemorate the first annual Seal Beach Vintage Car Cruise, special edition t-shirts and posters will be available for sale at select Main Street businesses on and before the day of the event.

The inaugural Vintage Car Cruise is an official event of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce and could not be produced without the support of event partner, city officials, the Seal Beach Lion’s Club, Boeing, Seal Beach and event sponsors, G & M Oil, Republic Services, Baytown Realty, The Sun Newspapers, Original Parts Group and Ferguson Realty.

The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce provides a healthy environment to sustain, promote and grow businesses, civic and community organizations in the area, while providing opportunity to enhance the quality of life of the greater Seal Beach community through local events. For information about the Chamber, call 562-799-0179 or visit sealbeachchamber.org.

Deb Machen is a member of the Board of Directors of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce.