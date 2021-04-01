A ‘Bollywood Experience’ raises more than $200K for local youth

On Saturday, March 27, The Youth Center held its 2021 Annual Community Support Campaign event—a “Bollywood Experience,” at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach. The socially distanced event was the culminating affair of The Youth Center’s 2021 Community Support Campaign, which exceeded the nonprofit organization’s fundraising goal of $200K for the year.

It was an evening of carefree indulgence—Indian style, featuring a champagne greeting, traditional Indian cuisine, dancing to Bollywood music, live Bollywood entertainment, a hosted bar, silent auction and experience rooms featuring a spice room, taste of India, scavenger and fashion, jewelry auction, Diwali festival, sweets and treats and henna art.

Special guests at the event included Los Alamitos Council Member Ron Bates, Los Alamitos School Board Member Chris Forehan, Recreation City Team Ron and Emeline Noda, Summer Harvest CEO Amy Payne, Lion’s Club and Rotary Club Members, and The Youth Center Board of Directors.

Lina Lumme, executive director of The Youth Center said, “We could not have raised the much-needed funds for local kids without the support of Captain Byerley, campaign Chairs, Chad Kidder and William Chiem, 2021 campaigners, everyone in attendance, our amazing staff and volunteers, who worked for the entire month securing pledges of support, and our generous sponsors.”

For one month leading up to the “Bollywood Experience,” individuals, local businesses and the community at large were challenged to raise $1,000 each to help The Youth Center meet the needs of and inspire hope in our local kids. Prior to the Experience, over $105,000 had been raised through sponsorships and individuals asking friends and family for their support. Money raised during the Community Support Campaign will help The Youth Center to nurture youth in mind, body and spirit by keeping them safe and active, providing tutoring and homework help, teaching instrumental music, offering leadership, life skills and career training and offering scholarships to families in need.

The Youth Center would like to thank and acknowledge their magnanimous sponsors: Epson, Edward Jones, Statewide Mortgage Services, Newfront Insurance, Egan CPAs LP, Vinclair Corporation, Evergreen Alliance, John Barry and Associates, Artisan Features, UBS Financial Services, Joyce Leckband, Patricia Adams, Sean Zarate, The Sun News, Event-News Enterprise, and Davidson and Moore Commercial Flooring.

“In addition, The Youth Center is exceedingly grateful to its Legacy Members and Campaigners, all of whom donated $1,000 or more,” said Shivani Hiralal, director of Development. “These major supporters help The Youth Center plan for the future and improve programs for youth.”

The Youth Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to transform children’s lives one family at a time through collaborative social, educational and recreational programs. Since the birth of The Youth Center in 1952, The Youth Center has been honored to establish valuable partnerships within the community and acknowledges their critical importance in the organization’s current and future success.

For more information, call (562) 493-4043 or visit www.TheYouthCenter.org.