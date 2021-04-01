Los Alamitos softball team wins first game of the season

Story and photos by Andrew Ficke

Los Alamitos High School’s nationally ranked varsity softball team played their first game of the 2021 season last Friday, shutting out the Cypress Centurions at Cypress High School with a score 7-0.

It had been a full year since the Lady Griffins played their last school game, as the majority of their 2020 season had been cancelled due to COVID-19 . Despite pandemic woes, the team resumed practice last August, with many players still finding game time outside of school on travel ball teams.

The Griffin’s offense remained powerful throughout the game, including several hits and stolen bases that collectively brought in 7 runs. Their pitchers put on an equally impressive performance, as Sydney Saldana, Mackenzie Ficke, and Carly Limosnero all pitched scoreless innings against the Cypress offense.

Looking forward to the rest of the 2021 season, head coach Rob Weil was confident in the team’s ability to perform:

“I’m very confident on what we have there right now. Our offense is very potent, our pitching is going to be what keeps us in ball games, and we always play solid defense. I think that overall, we are going to be very competitive every game we go out there,” Weil said.

The Griffin’s varsity team is currently ranked eighth in the nation, and is expected to be competitive in both Sunset League and the CIF-SS tournament this year.