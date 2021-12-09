Scrooge actor’s final performance in Sunset Beach

Actor William Anselmo, the mean, grumpy, irascible Ebenezer Scrooge, will make his final performances in a free Christmas Carol play this season at Calvary Chapel of the Harbour in Sunset Beach.

The veteran actor, who grabs the emotions of the capacity crowds with his stunning showmanship as the angry Scrooge, transitions into a different character in the play made famous by Charles Dickens with some new adaptations and characters created by noted playwright Kathleen Pedick, a native of Scotland.

Before his daughter became a top make-up artist for the BBC in London, Anselmo developed a British accent that was overheard by Pedick, who invited him to be in her popular production.

“This year will be bitter sweet because he and his wife will be moving to Colorado next month,” said the former European jazz singing sensation.

“William’s superb acting as Scrooge will not be forgotten as he takes to the stage one last time to reprise his role that thrills the audiences,” Pedick said.

“He really nails the role of the crusty old miser as we travel back to 1843 and encounter the cold, cobbled streets of London, seeing the faces of familiar and beloved characters like Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim and the Fezziwigs. Scrooge’s Bah Humbug and endless grumblings always capture the crowd.”

“His acting ability fits perfectly with the other outstanding performers in this must see-show,” said Lisa Musil, a fellow actor and Huntington Harbour resident.

“Wait until you see the surprise ending” said Musil.

“William is blessed with such wonderful talent and great humility,” said Assistant Pastor Craig Peterson.

“He possess a fine sense of humor and really cares about helping others,” said Peterson.

“The most powerful part of the play is when Scrooge gives his life to the Lord. It gives you a feeling of bringing glory to God and bringing salvation to the unsaved,” Anselmo said.

The local play has a lot of Hollywood talent, including Actor Mark Savalle, who has appeared in Dallas and The Facts of Life, and sound expert/musician Larry Garcia from Disney’s Lion King and TV’s hit show, Northern Exposure.

Seating at the free, “A Christmas Carol—With a Hauntingly Mysterious Twist,” is first come, first serve seating.

No tickets necessary.

Be sure and get there early because performances usually are at full capacity. Show Dates: 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11; 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12; 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 and 4 p.m., Dec. 19. Calvary Chapel of the Harbour is at Peters Landing, 16450 Pacific Coast Highway #100, Sunset Beach. Further Information: 562-592-1800; ccoth.com.

