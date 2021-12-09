RWC Bazaar raises money for scholarships

Santa was on hand to spread cheer at the recent Rossmoor Woman’s Club Holiday Bazaar. Adults and children alike took free selfies with the Jolly Old Elf (who appeared courtesy of Team Chamberlain Realty).

Shoppers browsed the wares at more than 35 vendor booths, bought tickets for raffle baskets worth up to $1,000 and bid on three-feet-tall Christmas trees professionally decorated by Green Street Interiors, Aegean Design Studio, Tarlton Designs, Jennifer Lathrop of Pampered Chef and floral designer Darrell Poper.

Net proceeds are still being tallied and will be used to fund college scholarships for Los Alamitos High School students and to support local charities including We Care, The Youth Center, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Precious Life Shelter, St. Isidore Community Center, Fix Long Beach and more. Thanks to everyone who attended.

Download QR