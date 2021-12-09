IN SEAL BEACH

Sunday, October 10

• Keep the Peace—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard—10:05 a.m.—The reporting person requested that his girlfriend be removed from their location.

• Recovered Stolen Vehicle—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard—10:26 a.m.—The reporting person advised that a stolen vehicle was possibly headed towards Seal Beach. The reporting person was waiting for an update on the location after he advised officers that the vehicle was on the move. The reporting person advised that the vehicle was at Seal Beach Boulevard and was still at the location. The vehicle was pinging on the south side of the parking lot. According to the reporting person the vehicle was unoccupied. The reporting person requested to view video surveillance of the location; however, the reporting person was unable to gain access to the video. A tow truck arrived on scene and was able to tow the vehicle. The stolen vehicle had no damage.

• Municipal Code Violation—(Priority 3)—First Street and Ocean Avenue—11:01 p.m.—An individual was seen reportedly sleeping between four and five nights a week in a white motorhome. The reporting person thought the individual was living inside the motorhome.

• Traffic Collision Non-Injury—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard—11:15 p.m.—There were no injuries involved in a traffic collision on Seal Beach Boulevard.

• Counseling—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard—11:51 p.m.—The reporting referenced a friend with an unknown date of birth who he had not heard from in a week. The friend in question was found in Ohio and spoke with the reporting person over the phone.

• Illegally Parked Vehicle—(Priority 4)—First Street and Welcome Lane—12:17 p.m.—The reporting person referenced a vehicle parked in the fire lanes along First Street. The reporting person advised that vehicles were parked in the fire lanes throughout the complex.

• Structure Fire—(Priority 2)—10th Street—12:51 p.m.—Located in an alley, the reporting person advised that there was a garage on fire. The reporting person advised the fire was in the middle of the garage and the garage cannot be opened. A second reporting person advised of the fire and the call was disconnected shortly after. Orange County Fire Officials advised that the fire was put out and possibly caused by an electric golf cart that had caught fire.

• Driving Under the Influence—(Priority 2)—Pacific Coast Highway and Anderson Street—2:21 p.m.—The reporting person advised police of a white Chevy headed Northbound. The car was seen swerving back and forth.

• Municipal Code Violation—(Priority 3)—Candleberry Avenue and Aster Street—3:07 p.m.—The reporting person advised that a golf cart was parked on top of the grass in the park.

• Disturbing Subject—(Priority 2)—Ocean Avenue—7:35 a.m.—A male individual was seen who had in the past been disruptive and was advised not to return had, in fact, returned and was presently refusing to leave. The reporting person advised police that the individual had tried to follow the emergency personnel home in the past.

• Illegally Parked Vehicle—(Priority 4)—Seal Way—7:46 p.m.—A red vehicle was seen up on jacks and partially on the sidewalk.

• Illegally Parked Vehicle—(Priority 4)—North Gate Road—7:54 p.m.—A white Lexus was seen parked too close to a fire hydrant and had the reporting person boxed in. The reporting person advised she was in her vehicle when the Lexus parked, the reporting person did not say anything to the driver due to concerns about her mother’s care at the facility. Officers advised that the vehicle was not blocking the other vehicle, however the vehicle was cited for blocking a fire hydrant.

Monday, October 11

• Municipal Code Violation—(Priority 3)—8th Street—1:42 p.m.—The reporting person advised of an individual going through trash in an alley.

• Transient—(Priority 3)—Gate Road—10:33 p.m.—According to the reporting person, they saw an individual lying by a gate near the trail that parallels the freeway.

• Municipal Code Violation—(Priority 3)—Main Street—4:34 p.m.—A leaf blower was heard coming off of an alley.

