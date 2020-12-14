SBPD looking for families in need

The Seal Beach Police Department is looking for families in need this holiday season as we prepare for our second annual “Santa Cop” community outreach event. The deadline to submit nominations is 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 20.

The Seal Beach Police Department is once again requesting the public’s assistance. However, this time we are not looking for a suspect, we are looking for families in need. If you know of any families or individuals who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, or could use some extra holiday cheer this year, please send your nominations to us. We have raised donations and want to help spread joy to people in need.

Include your name, phone number, and the nominees’ name(s), phone number, address, along with the reason for the nomination. Send your nominations to Community Oriented Policing Team Officer Victor Ruiz no later than 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20. Officer Ruiz can be reached at vruiz@sealbeachca.gov. Nominations will be anonymous.

All nominations will be reviewed and those selected will be visited by Seal Beach police officers and Santa Cop! Thank you and Happy Holidays!