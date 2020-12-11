Seal Beach Christmas Parade 2020

Santa Claus took a cruise around Seal Beach on Saturday, as the 42nd Annual Seal Beach Christmas Parade returned with a few COVID-required adjustments. The parade included only vehicles and was expanded to roll all around town, using Electric Avenue as a thoroughfare that allowed viewers to social distance and enjoy the parade. The Grand Marshal was Seal Beach Lions Club President Stan Sarkauskas and many of the usual local organizations decorated cars and trucks to participate in the holiday tradition. For more photos of the parade, see pages 14-15. Photos by Andrew Ficke