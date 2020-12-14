SBPD arrests two residential burglary in Surfside

Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary by the Seal Beach Police Department after a resident witnessed the crime on their home surveillance system.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, just before 6 a.m., the SBPD received a call of a burglary in progress at a residence located in the Surfside Colony. The homeowner, who was not home at the time of the burglary, notified the Seal Beach Police Department after receiving an alert on their home video surveillance system.

Seal Beach Police officers, along with officers from the Huntington Beach and Los Alamitos Police Departments quickly surrounded the residence. An Orange County Sheriff’s Department canine officer responded to assist. A Seal Beach Police Department drone was also deployed during the search.

Two men were hiding behind a chimney when they were discovered by the officers. The suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects were identified as 30 year-old Christopher Stacy, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and 37-year-old Robert Richards, of Cypress. Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy. They were booked at the Orange County Jail.

“We strongly encourage our residents and businesses to purchase and install video surveillance systems,” said Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak. “Many systems are very affordable, will alert users to motion inside the home, and can go a long way in helping us solve crimes. Had it not been for this video camera system, and the fact that it alerted the victim to the burglars inside their home, we might not have been able to apprehend these criminals.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jeff Gibson at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1109 or jgibson@sealbeachca.gov.