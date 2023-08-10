SBPD arrests two suspects after pursuit

The Seal Beach Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit that resulted in the apprehension of two suspects, according to a statement issued by the SBPD. Two suspects were arrested and one remains at large. No officers, the police service dog, or members of the public were injured during the incident. On Friday, Aug. 4, at about 3:45 a.m., Seal Beach police officers were alerted by an ALPR (automated license plate reader) of a possible stolen vehicle in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and 13th Street in the city of Seal Beach. Officers located the possible stolen vehicle in the area, being followed by a second vehicle.

Once police units were following two possible suspect vehicles, both two vehicles turned off their headlights and fled northbound on Seal Beach Boulevard at a high rate of speed and a pursuit was initiated. While travelling northbound on Seal Beach Boulevard, the suspect vehicles remained blacked out, drove on the wrong side of the roadway and almost caused a collision with a passing vehicle. The suspect vehicles entered the northbound 405 Freeway. The solo pursuing officer was only able to follow one vehicle. The first suspect vehicle (related to the ALPR hit) fled and was not located. The second vehicle ultimately exited at the Cherry Street offramp in the city of Long Beach.

The suspect vehicle collided with the center median at the Cherry Street exit offramp and was disabled. T

hree suspects fled from the vehicle. The pursuing patrol unit, driven by the Seal Beach Police canine officer, also collided with the center median, where his vehicle was disabled, and he pursued the three suspects on foot.

The canine officer attempted to detain one of the fleeing suspects in the area of Temple Avenue and E. Spring Street. The suspect (Suspect #1) refused to comply with any commands and the police service dog was deployed. The police service dog apprehended the suspect. The suspect continued to refuse to comply by resisting the police service dog and failing to comply with officers’ commands. The canine officer then deployed a Taser to take the suspect into custody. The suspect sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

With the assistance of the Cypress PD, Los Alamitos PD, California Highway Patrol, and Long Beach PD, a perimeter was established and one of the outstanding suspects (Suspect #2) was located in the 2600 block of E. Spring St., hiding on top of a Conex box. He was taken into custody without incident.

The third passenger (Suspect #3) fled the area on foot and was not located during a subsequent search. Suspect #3 was described as a male subject in dark clothing.

The suspect vehicle involved in the pursuit was subsequently determined to be a stolen vehicle. While officers were searching for the outstanding suspects, the registered owner reported the vehicle stolen to Long Beach PD.

The CHP is investigating the single vehicle traffic collision involving the suspect vehicle. Long Beach PD is investigating the single vehicle traffic collision involving the Seal Beach patrol unit.

Suspect #1 was identified as Jesse Amador, age 18, of Norwalk, California. He was later transported to Orange County Jail to be booked on suspicion of CPC 496d(a), felony possession of a stolen vehicle, CVC 2800.2(a), felony evading, and CPC 148(a)(1), resisting arrest. Suspect #2 was identified as a juvenile male, age 15, of Norwalk. He was subsequently released to his parents with charges pending.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Sgt. Jeff Gibson at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1128 or jgibson@sealbeachca.gov.