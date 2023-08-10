Letter to the Editor: published Aug. 10, 2023

Aug. 21 critical date for Lampson Avenue project

When it comes to public safety issues, Seal Beach, Los Alamitos and Rossmoor residents have many things in common. We share borders; we shop, and eat out, and attend events at parks in each other’s neighborhoods. Our housing also abuts the Joint Forces Training Base, which creates a public safety hazard according to the Airport Land Use Commission (“Commission”) and the Aeronautics Division of the California Department of Transportation (“CalTrans”). This is a “training base,” and flights are expected to increase above the current 1,600 a month with the addition of the US National Guard.

Los Alamitos staff is recommending that the City Council overrule a finding by both the Commission and CalTrans that three proposed residential zones created to meet the State low income housing mandate were NOT suitable for housing due to public health, safety and general welfare laws. Those three sites include the Lampson Project that abuts Seal Beach neighbors along Lampson Avenue. Two additional sites propose high density housing that are situated within or adjacent to the noise hazard corridors or flight take off and landing safety zones.

Several months ago the Los Alamitos Staff attempted to secure a vote overturning the adverse safety findings of the Commission, which vote failed by a single vote. On Monday August 21, 2023, the Staff is making a second attempt to convince 4 council members to overrule the safety findings of the Commission and CalTrans. If the vote to overrule succeeds, the City plans to approve Lampson housing project for over 250 housing units on 12 acres of land, congregating people in the area that two public safety agencies have determined is not suitable for residential use. If the Commissions findings are not overruled, the proposed development plans will be submitted to the Commission’s staff to determine if there are “mitigation” measure that can be put in place to protect the public.

The issue for residents of Seal Beach, Los Alamitos and Rossmoor is when it comes to public safety, “who should the public depend on for the level of expertise to determine crash risks and noise hazards?” State law requires the Commission and CalTrans to make those decisions. Some of us remember that there was a crash on Yellowtail in Rossmoor in the 60s, and the Housing Element is not at risk because staff planned for 1295 housing units, 525 more than the State Mandate, leaving plenty of “buffer units.

Why is August 21, 2023, at 6 p.m. the critical juncture for this decisions? That is when the Los Alamitos City Council will hold its “re-do” vote. If you care about public safety, you should express that concern to the two Los Alamitos council members who voted NO to overruling the Commissions findings. Email Emily Hibard – ehibard@cityoflosalamitos.org and Trisha Murphy – tmurphy@cityoflosalamitos.org, and tell them to vote NO on overruling the Commission’s safety findings. Attend the City Council meeting and remind your elected representatives that they do not have the expertise to make this decision. Pubic safety should take priority.

Carol Churchill

Los Alamitos