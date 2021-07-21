SBPD arrests suspects after robbery at Ulta Beauty

Seal Beach Police have arrested three suspects in the robbery of an Ulta Beauty store in Seal Beach.

On Tuesday, July 20, at about 4:39 p.m., the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty at 12339 Seal Beach Blvd. Witnesses reported observing three subjects inside the store stealing high-end merchandise. As the suspects left the store, the store’s uniformed security guard tried to stop them. Police say the suspects physically assaulted the security guard as he attempted to prevent them from leaving. The security guard was uninjured. The suspects were able to exit the store and drove away through the parking lot. A witness was able to obtain the suspect vehicle license plate.

Later that evening, with the assistance of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects and their vehicle were located in the city of Los Angeles. The suspects were detained and later arrested without incident by Seal Beach Police investigators.

The suspects were identified as Tommy Dunmore, 20 , of Los Angeles; Kahjai Alford, 18, of Los Angeles; and Asja Hansbrough, 19 of Los Angeles. They were arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked at the Orange County Jail.

According to the Seal Beach Police Department, detectives have reason to believe these suspects may have committed other, similar crimes at other Ulta Beauty stores throughout Southern California. If anyone has information about this or other crimes, they are asked to contact Detective Jorge Muñiz at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1108 or jmuniz@sealbeachca.gov.

