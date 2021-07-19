Ad hoc pool committee to hold special meeting, 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 20

The Seal Beach Community Pool Ad Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m., tomorrow, Tuesday, July 20. A notice of the special meeting of the committee was issued today, Monday, July 19, and signed by District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick. The meeting will be held by teleconference.

According to the meeting notice, the public may email comments to City Clerk Gloria Harper at gharper@sealbeachca.gov or they may comment on the online portal at https://www.sealbeachca.gov/Government/Agendas-Notices-Meeting­ Videos/Councii-Commission-Meetings.

Under California law, Government Code 54956, local governments are allowed to call special meetings with a minimum of 24 hours notice.

