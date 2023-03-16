RWC honors Los Al High Students of the Month

Besides making top grades, Los Alamitos High School seniors Brooke Engel and Charlotte Wilson both make time to help other students. Their scholastic and leadership achievements won them recognition as the Rossmoor Woman’s Club Students of the Month for February and March respectively.

Brooke is part of the “Griffins Help Griffins” Program, where she mentors and tutors other students. For the past two years, she has been a volunteer Friday Night Lights cheer coach as well as acting as secretary for the Women’s Health club on campus. She has also been a Griffins with a Mission retreat leader, volunteered as a “Breaking Down the Walls’” student leader and participated in the dance Program for three years.

Charlotte is vice president of the Woman in STEM Club, which partners with the Youth Center to introduce young girls to topics related to science, technology, engineering and math. She’s also a member of Math Club, Math Honors Society, National Honors Society and California Scholarship Federation, in which she participated as a science and mathematics tutor. Charlotte was a member of the Los Alamitos Women’s soccer team for three years, until she was sidelined by an injury.

Both young women were guests at the Rossmoor Woman’s Club’s March luncheon meeting, where club Student Liaison Patricia Moore presented each with a certificate of merit and $600 scholarship check.

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club, a member of the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs, is a philanthropic organization that has been serving the community since 1958. Members do not have to live in Rossmoor.