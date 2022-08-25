RWC honors its first Emeritus Life Member

Rossmoor Woman’s Club members were among the crowd that turned out when Georglyn Seligman — a woman’s club member since 1993 —- was honored by the Rossmoor Homeowner’s Association for her service to the community.

Seligman was recognized as the RHA’s first Emeritus Life Member. She has been part of the RHA board since the 1990s and was one of the organizers of the Rossmoor Picnic — now the Rossmoor Community Festivals — more than 15 years ago.

State Assemblywoman Janet Nguyen presented Seligman with a plaque commemorating the honor at the Rossmoor Community Festival on Aug. 13. The Rossmoor Woman’s Club is a philanthropic and social organization affiliated with the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Members do not have to live in Rossmoor to join.

