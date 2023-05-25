Run for the noses: Wiener Nationals return to Los Al track July 15

The Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals returns for its 26th running when the fastest doxies in the world converge at Los Alamitos Racecourse on Saturday, July 15, according to a press release issued by LARC.

The Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals will get underway at approximately 6 p.m., with proceeds from the event benefiting the Seal Beach Animal Care Center, a non-profit group dedicated to finding home for stray animals in the Orange County area.

The Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals consists of 50-yard dashes for dachshunds over the racetrack at Los Alamitos, the same one where the horses run. A string of four-legged sausages will race throughout the night with the winning wieners moving on to the 26th Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals final.

The low rolling doxies will be looking to earn cash prizes, but most importantly, the quickest of them all will win the coveted title of “Fastest Wiener In the West.” First place prize to the winning owner is $1,000.

The champion wiener will also receive a doghouse in the shape of a Wienerschnitzel restaurant plus the “Fastest Wiener in the West” trophy. Local doxies from Cypress, Los Alamitos, Seal Beach, Long Beach plus many more from all throughout Southern California will be in action on this action-packed, zany, and wild night of fun for the entire family.

Live horse racing will also be held in addition to the dachshund races. VIP seating to enjoy the event is available by calling 714-820-2681. General Admission tickets on the day of the event at Los Alamitos are $3 per person. Children 17 and under are admitted free. Los Alamitos Race Course features free general parking.

Racing spots for the weenie dogs are still available. If you own or know of a faster-than-lightning dachshund or a super friendly and outgoing weenie dog, don’t waste another moment and contact the Los Alamitos Race Course Pup-blicity Department for info on how to sign up your doxie to the 26th Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals.

To enter your beloved pet to this fun race, e-mail a photo of your dachshund along with your contact info to larace@losalamitos.com. For more information on the 26th annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals please visit LosAlamitos.com or call 714-820-2690.