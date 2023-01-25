Rossmoor Woman’s Club students of month

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club has named Los Alamitos High School seniors Kenna Dougherty and Amelia Bean as Students of the Month for December and January, respectively. Each winner was selected based on academic performance and community involvement.

At school, Dougherty is president of both Model United Nations and the French Club. She is also a member of the Los Alamitos Advanced Dance team, National Honor Society, California Scholastic Federation, Growing Up STEM and the French Honor Society. She plans to study pre-med in college.

Bean is involved in the Associate Student Body, where she is Representative to the Counselors and Academics and Fundraising Chair. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, California Scholastic Federation and National Society of High School Scholars. Outside school, she is a three-year member of the Leadership Initiatives Internship, through which she works with grassroots businesses in Nigeria teaching financial literacy and helping them develop marketing strategies. She is also a member of the Orange County Peer Court, and plans to become a lawyer.

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club awarded each recipient a $600 scholarship grant. The club, founded in 1958, is a long-time supporter of Los Alamitos High School, providing monthly student of the month financial grants and administering an annual college scholarships program. More information about the club, an affiliate of the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs, is available on its website, at rossmoorwomansclub.com.