Reopenings begin in ‘Red Tier’ Orange County

You can eat indoors, space permitting. Churches can reopen, space permitting. The long-term future of outdoor dining in Seal Beach remains unclear.

The pandemic restrictions have eased, a bit, but haven’t gone away. The Red Tier is the second most restrictive in the state.

Last Sunday, Orange County officially moved into the Red Tier. Among the changes, eating places and houses of worship can have guests come indoors up to 25% of capacity. (Technically, restaurants can have up to 100 individuals or 25% of capacity, whichever is fewer. In Seal Beach, it’s 25%.)

Outdoor dining scene

“For now, the only certainty we have is that all we are permitted by the Coastal Commission to allow is temporary outdoor dining, which was granted as a result of the Stay at Home Order and ongoing pandemic,” wrote City Manager Jill Ingram.

“We will provide another update if there are any additional considerations beyond what has already been permitted by the Coastal Commission,” she wrote.

Mayor/District One Councilman Joe Kalmick said nothing has changed. “The city is still engaged in following state orders,” Kalmick said.

He said Seal Beach won’t know what direction the city is going in until the city is close to complete reopening.

Kalmick said he doesn’t imagine the state’s emergency order will be completely lifted until at least the summer.

Kalmick is supportive of continuing outdoor dining. He said he hasn’t heard any negative feedback.

District Two Councilman Thomas Moore would like to receive feedback on the issue. “I think it should be allowed for an extended period over the next year to help businesses recover,” Moore wrote in an email.

“As for making it permanent, I would like to hear from the rest of the Council, residents, businesses and City staff on all the implications for parking, coastal commission considerations and how that might impact visitors and other factors,” Moore wrote.

“It might be a nice idea for the long-term since I have heard many positive remarks from restaurant visitors. I will keep an open mind until I know more details and how receptive residents are to this idea,” Moore wrote.

Churches

Different local churches have different plans.

“At this point the Leadership of the church wants to wait until we are allowed 50% capacity because of the size of the sanctuary,” wrote Rev. Tia Wildermuth of First United Methodist Church in Seal Beach.

“We are beginning to equip the facilities now so that when we are ready to return to in-person worship we can do so as quickly as possible,” wrote Wildermuth.

“And under advice from our Bishop we will not begin in-person worship until the whole worship team is vaccinated,” wrote Tia Wildermuth.

Christa Heideman, director of Operations for Grace Community Church, emailed the church’s plans for right now:

9 and 10:30 a.m. for outdoor services on March 21 and 28.

9 and 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday in Eisenhower Park.

Starting on April 11,

8 a.m. for indoor service

9:30 and 11 a.m. for outdoor services

“All services require masks, social distance and also reservations,” Heideman wrote.

Editor’s note: The Sun wants to know if Seal Beach residents think the city should allow restaurants to have permanent outside dining “parklets.” Email your opinions to editor@sunnews.org and CC editor2@sunnews.org.