Two planners to serve on Housing Element committee

The Seal Beach Planning Commission this week chose two planners as potential members of a committee to work on the update to the Housing Element of the city’s General Plan. The state government requires the update. The planners who will serve on the committee will be District One’s Steve Miller, representing Old Town and Surfside, and District Four’s Patty Campbell.

If the state doesn’t certify the Housing Element, the city might face litigation. The city might possibly lose local control of land use decisions, according to officials. (For details, see page 5)

Community Development Director Les Johnson said staff anticipates a four- to six-week process for the committee’s work.

“The City Council is scheduled to consider formation of the Housing Element AdHoc Committee during the March 22nd meeting,” according to a Planning Commission staff report by Community Development Director Les Johnson.

The Housing Element update has been complicated this year because the state government wants Seal Beach to plan for 1,243 housing units. The city won’t be required to actually build those living places, just make plans for them to be built.

The city has until mid-October to update the Housing Element.

So staff has recommended forming an ad hoc committee to look at the issue, made up of two planners and two council members, according to Johnson’s report.

The committee would look at the potential sites for potential housing that would meet the state mandate.

“In addition, due to the schedule and need to maintain a timely schedule, it is also recommended that the Committee complete review of potential properties and make a recommendation within 30 days of formation,” Johnson wrote.

“Staff anticipates that the Committee will need two meetings to complete their review of the potential properties and be able to make a recommendation,” Johnson wrote.

Once the committee finishes its work, a draft of the Housing Element will come back to first the Planning Commission and then the City Council. Then the document will be sent to the State Department of Housing and Community Development for certification.