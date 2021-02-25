Providing warmth in the midst of pandemic winter

Last Thursday with the help of his many supporters. Seal Beach Symphony Artistic Director, Chad Berlinghieri delivered one thousand wool blankets and forty-five hundred masks to the homeless of Southern California. Having shipped two thousand blankets and sixty-five hundred masks total this winter at the cost of fourteen thousand dollars This has been our most successful annual blanket drive to date. Thank you to our many supporters which include Wehner Framing, Risher Mortuary, The Sisters of Saint Clare, parishioners of Saint Anne’s Catholic Church, private citizens of Seal Beach and of course as always, the largest service club in the North America. The Seal Beach Lions, at over three hundred menders strong!

“We Serve!”

Imagine that during a global pandemic we delivered the most blankets ever.

Notice the powerful image of the gentleman pictured having his pulse and vitals assessed while wrapped in one of our blankets at a mobile Covid Testing Center.

The continued success of this venture by far speaks volumes of our community. Our friends of the Blanket Project give freely, without question or reserve. Knowing that their generosity will be delivered directly to those who are most in need. These are good people, doing God’s work…. This is Seal Beach!

To support this worthy cause please visit https://cathedralproductions.org/donations/blankets/

Or call (562) 509 – 8640.